Trump's MAGA Christmas message falls flat as critics remind him he's no longer the president

Unwilling to let a day go by without reminding Americans of his existence, former President Donald Trump issued an official statement early Saturday morning wishing a "Merry Christmas to all," before adding, "We will Make America Great Again!"
Signing his brief greeting, "President Donald J. Trump," the twice-impeached former president was reminded by his critics on Twitter that he was a one-termer who has been out of office for a year now.
You can see his statement below, which was tweeted by his spokesperson, along with some Christmas Day responses.
If he just said Merry Christmas to all, and laid off the propaganda, I would love to share his Joy.\n But no, he can't just Express something normal, everything's got his gimmick attached— Seymour Foley (@Seymour Foley) 1640443268
He isn\u2019t the president. Oh, and Biden is working hard to make America great by fixing the messes trump created.— Laurie Mac (@Laurie Mac) 1640445909
He\u2019s not the President. You are not winning. Get vaccinated.\n\nHappy Holidays. \n\nHey @TwitterSupport how is this trump account not banned?— Long Strange Trip (@Long Strange Trip) 1640448426
So what you are saying is that you had four years and failed in your stated goal of making America great again. You are an absolute failure.— Chris Hughes (@Chris Hughes) 1640444359
2021 Christmas is awesome, TFG is not in office. 2022 will be even better when TFG is in prison.— Mmm (@Mmm) 1640444539
Now Trump will send out ANOTHER fundraising email using this Christmas message. He's sitting on $100 million with NO intention of ever running again, and if his supporters are dumb enough to keep sending him cash, they deserve to be fleeced. It's all about the grift, not America.— Margaret Gilroy (@Margaret Gilroy) 1640444594