DA pursuing ‘surgically driven case’ to take down the Trump’s business: Trump University prosecutor

On MSNBC Friday, following reports that the Trump Organization could be "criminally charged" as soon as next week, Tristan Snell, the former New York prosecutor who helped lead the investigation into Trump University, suggested that the case was very targeted and likely to succeed.

"The big point that needs to be made here is, this is round one. The first inning or whatever sports metaphor you want to use, this is just the beginning," said Snell. "This is not the main event, not event close to the main event. They'll be bringing, I believe, a surgically driven case here. They know they can win and get indictments on Trump Organization, probably on a number of these individuals."

"I think that obviously [CFO Allen] Weisselberg is probably the main target, and then from there they're going to do everything else," added Snell.

