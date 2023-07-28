Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

It's obvious that there are "multiple cooperators" in the Mar-a-Lago case against Donald Trump, according to a former FBI official.

Former FBI assistant director for counter-intelligence Frank Figliuzzi said "it's clear" to him "that there are multiple cooperators here now, and it's crystal clear." Figliuzzi says, of those Trump employees who are anonymous in the criminal filing, one or more of them may be cooperating.

"Why do I say that? Because as you read through the 60 pages, you actually understand content of conversations, the phone conversations between two people, texts between two people."

He added:

"Often those two people are charged in the superseding indictment, they don't appear to be cooperating. So someone else has overheard a conversation. The head of I.T. there has likely cooperated because he is the guy they kept coming to saying, 'Can you delete the server?'"

Watch below or click the following link here.

SmartNewsTrump IndictmentVideo