'Not going to end well': Conservative insider laments 'extremists' in the Michigan GOP primary

According to a report from the Washington Post, mainstream Republicans in Michigan are fearful their nominees on the 2022 midterm ballot could be headed for losses because the far-right wing of the party has chosen two extremists allied with Donald Trump to head the ticket.

Michigan Republicans have been at each other throats since the 2020 presidential election, with some vocal supporters of Donald Trump insisting the election was stolen from the former president, and another faction claiming there is no evidence of fraud and it is time to move on.

That schism in the party has come to a head after the state party selected Matthew DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state -- both of whom are unabashed supporters of Trump's stolen election claims.

According to the Post's Kayla Ruble, the Michigan GOP is in the midst of an "escalating feud" that is tearing the party apart and has led to a "breaking point" for longtime GOP stalwarts in the state who are not in the thrall of the former president.

"In Michigan, party leaders increasingly fear it could darken otherwise bright Republican prospects in November, potentially giving Democrats an advantage in key congressional races and in the contest for the state’s job jobs," Ruble reported with one lawmaker who recently quit the party backing up her claim.

According to state Republican committee member Tony Daunt, in his highly-publicized resignation letter: "Republicans should be poised for tremendous gains across the country. But not here in Michigan. Not now.”

Daunt is not the only Republican in the state who looked at the party apparatus picking the nominees and didn't like what he saw.

“If you had any shred of experience, if you had any shred of competence, that was an immediate disqualifier,” explained Jason Watts, formerly secretary of Allegan County Republican Party.

Watts added, "The Michigan GOP just nominated two people that have no broad-based appeal. There are rational people in the Michigan GOP who are looking at this and thinking, ‘Hey this is not going to end well for our candidates up and down the ballot that have to run with two candidates that will be painted as extremists'."

The Post's Ruble reports that Daunt got in a final word about the controversial convention picks.

"It’s kind of like a microcosm of just the same desire to re-litigate the 2020 election. My daughter went with me to one of the previous meetings and when we were leaving, she said, ‘Well that was crazy', ” he recalled.

You can read more here.