'Not going to end well': Conservative insider laments 'extremists' in the Michigan GOP primary

According to a report from the Washington Post, mainstream Republicans in Michigan are fearful their nominees on the 2022 midterm ballot could be headed for losses because the far-right wing of the party has chosen two extremists allied with Donald Trump to head the ticket.
Michigan Republicans have been at each other throats since the 2020 presidential election, with some vocal supporters of Donald Trump insisting the election was stolen from the former president, and another faction claiming there is no evidence of fraud and it is time to move on.
That schism in the party has come to a head after the state party selected Matthew DePerno for attorney general and Kristina Karamo for secretary of state -- both of whom are unabashed supporters of Trump's stolen election claims.
According to the Post's Kayla Ruble, the Michigan GOP is in the midst of an "escalating feud" that is tearing the party apart and has led to a "breaking point" for longtime GOP stalwarts in the state who are not in the thrall of the former president.
"In Michigan, party leaders increasingly fear it could darken otherwise bright Republican prospects in November, potentially giving Democrats an advantage in key congressional races and in the contest for the state’s job jobs," Ruble reported with one lawmaker who recently quit the party backing up her claim.
According to state Republican committee member Tony Daunt, in his highly-publicized resignation letter: "Republicans should be poised for tremendous gains across the country. But not here in Michigan. Not now.”
Daunt is not the only Republican in the state who looked at the party apparatus picking the nominees and didn't like what he saw.
“If you had any shred of experience, if you had any shred of competence, that was an immediate disqualifier,” explained Jason Watts, formerly secretary of Allegan County Republican Party.
Watts added, "The Michigan GOP just nominated two people that have no broad-based appeal. There are rational people in the Michigan GOP who are looking at this and thinking, ‘Hey this is not going to end well for our candidates up and down the ballot that have to run with two candidates that will be painted as extremists'."
The Post's Ruble reports that Daunt got in a final word about the controversial convention picks.
"It’s kind of like a microcosm of just the same desire to re-litigate the 2020 election. My daughter went with me to one of the previous meetings and when we were leaving, she said, ‘Well that was crazy', ” he recalled.
According to the New York Daily News, a 64-year-old woman now living in California was given probation instead of jail time as prosecutors wanted after she confessed she used her dead mother's ballot to vote twice in the 2020 presidential election in Arizona.
The report notes that a tearful Tracy Kay McKee admitted that she cast the fraudulent vote for her deceased mother in Maricopa County -- the same county that conducted the months-long and expensive investigation into election fraud at the behest of former president Donald Trump. that did not go his way.
The report states that McKee was handed two years of probation, hit with a fine and ordered to perform community service in lieu of the 30 days in jail prosecutors asked for.
According to the report, prosecutors played a recording of McKey at her hearing where she could be heard accusing others of committing voter fraud and expressed her belief that the election was stolen from Trump.
The court heard her tell an investigator, "The only way to prevent voter fraud is to physically go in and punch a ballot.I mean, voter fraud is going to be prevalent as long as there’s mail-in voting, for sure. I mean, there’s no way to ensure a fair election. And I don’t believe that this was a fair election. I do believe there was a lot of voter fraud.”
This past March, a new audit of votes in Maricopa County found no evidence of widespread fraud, with the Arizona Capitol Times reporting, "Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said in a written statement that the report should be 'a final stake in the heart of the Senate’s so-called ‘audit,’' pointing out that it concluded the ballot tabulation system was not connected to the internet and that county routers were not connected to the election tabulation system."
Lawyers working on efforts to get Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) booted off the ballot as she seeks her second term filed a brief on Friday saying she lied under oath when talking about the Jan 6th insurrection with texts she exchanged with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows proving she was not being truthful.
Just over a week ago the controversial Georgia Republican sat before an administrative law judge in Georgia and was questioned about Jan 6th and statements she made before and during the Capitol riot that sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives.
Attorneys handling the case now contend they can prove Taylor Greene lied while being questioned.
According to the Guardian's Martin Pengelly, Attorneys for Free Speech for People alleged in their Friday brief that the GOP lawmaker was being dishonest when answering questions.
The attorneys' contention rests on texts released this week that undercut her answers from just days before.
According to Pengelly, "In the text message released this week, Greene told Meadows on 17 January 2021, 11 days after the riot and three days before Biden’s inauguration: “In our private chat with only Members several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call Marshall [sic] law. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next.”
In their brief, the lawyers contended: “Greene’s testimony at the hearing that she could not remember discussing martial law with anyone was already dubious," before adding, "This text with President Trump’s chief of staff makes her testimony even more incredible because it seems like the kind of message with the kind of recipient that a reasonable person testifying truthfully would remember.”
Attorney James Bopp Jr., who is representing the Georgia lawmaker has since fired back, issuing a statement that asserts: "The text very clearly said she doesn’t know about those things. It couldn’t be clearer. Tt’s just another outrageous fabrication that we have been seeing from the other side throughout this case, because they don’t have the law on their side.”
Questioning coroners and a paramedic, Louisiana lawmakers on the special committee investigating the Ronald Greene case learned some new details about the 49-year-old’s death in Louisiana State Police custody. But critical testimony fell short as the coroners deferred questions to others not in attendance and said official records in the case are missing.
Answering questions committee member Rep. Tony Bacala posed, paramedic Cindy Ott said Greene had no signs of life when the ambulance arrived on the scene to transport him to Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, casting doubt on the State Police narrative that Greene was still alive and died on his way to the hospital.
“He was apneic, and I could not find a pulse,” Ott said, using the medical term for not breathing.
Ott confirmed Greene’s fractured breastbone and ruptured aorta are “indicative of CPR.” The FBI reached the same conclusion in its addendum to the original autopsy report that blamed those injuries on Green crashing his car into a tree at the end of a state police pursuit. Ott said it’s not unusual for chest compressions to cause those injuries and others, such as a lacerated liver or punctured lung.
Ott said Greene had stun gun probes still in his body, head lacerations, blood covering his face and head and tree bark in his hairline.
“We removed Taser probes from the left chest wall, left wrist, as well as the left lower back,” Ott said.
The radio call that dispatched emergency medical services described the incident as a traffic accident, Ott said.
The Associated Press later revealed state troopers omitted from their incident report how they used stun guns and beat, choked, dragged and restrained Greene face down for nine minutes before he stopped breathing, all of which was captured on police body-camera video that they refused to release to the public for nearly two years.
Ott said state troopers refused to remove Greene’s handcuffs to allow medics to perform CPR to try to revive Greene and instead handcuffed him to the gurney. CPR efforts eventually stopped at the hospital, Ott said.
Coroner’s officials from Union and Ouachita parishes also testified before the committee Thursday. Angie Hollis, an investigator with the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office, was the first to respond to the hospital. Hollis said she then transferred the case to Union Parish because the incident occurred there, but she could not recall whether she wrote a report to document the transfer.
The Union Parish coroner at the time was Abbie Moon, who left office the following year and did not attend Thursday’s hearing. Moon was arrested in March on 21 counts of obtaining narcotics by fraud, according to a report in the Ruston Daily Leader.
Renee Smith, the current Union Parish coroner, attended Thursday’s hearing and had little information to give lawmakers other than the records left with the office when she took over.
Reading from the autopsy report, Smith said Greene’s cause of death was cocaine-induced agitated delirium complicated by the car wreck, head injuries, physical struggle and restraint. Smith, like Moon, is neither a pathologist nor a physician, the only two medical professionals allowed to perform autopsies in Louisiana. Greene’s autopsy was outsourced to pathologists in Little Rock, Arkansas: Drs. Frank Peretti and Jennifer Forsyth.
“Agitated delirium,” also known as “excited delirium,” is generally defined as being in a highly agitated or combative state. It is acontroversial diagnosis the American Medical Association and most other national and international medical organizations have rejected because it has no clear diagnostic criteria and is a “sole justification for law enforcement use of excessive force.”
Smith also claimed to have no knowledge that the FBI performed a review of the initial autopsy that excluded agitated delirium and the car wreck as causes of death. The information has circulated widely in local and national news since November.
Rep. Mandie Landry asked Ouachita Parish Coroner Dr. Teri O’Neal how common it is to attribute a death to agitated delirium. O’Neal acknowledged it is a controversial term she has used several times in reports, usually when quoting the pathologist who performed an autopsy.
O’Neal, who said she has not watched any of the body-camera videos of troopers beating Greene, described the symptoms of agitated delirium as rapid heart rate, sweating, muscle tension, combativeness, altered mental state and altered awareness. Lawmakers tried to determine who witnessed Greene’s condition and shared those symptoms with the pathologist. None of the officials from the coroners’ offices had answers.
O’Neal said it was “highly unusual” that her office had no reports, notes or any other records of Greene’s death. The only record that the former Union Parish coroner wrote contained a basic description of a traffic accident with no mention of symptoms that would indicate agitated delirium or a violent struggle, according to a copy read aloud during the committee meeting.
“So much around this case we are finding a pattern of something being uncommon, something being unusual … There are so many things that are just out of practice with this case that I just find it disturbing,” committee member Rep. Edmond Jordan said.
O’Neal said she plans to request an audit from an outside agency to see if any reports might have been created and subsequently lost or deleted.
After reviewing a copy of the pathology report, a passage was read aloud to the committee that indicated the pathologist had received information verbally from state troopers, but there was no communication or written records from paramedics on the scene.
Jordan also pointed out state law prohibits coroners from issuing a cremation permit when suspicious circumstances surround a death. Under questioning, the coroners said they would have not issued a cremation permit for Greene’s body, which Moon, the former Union Parish coroner, did.
