Mike Pence slipped in a hidden 'dig' at Trump in his speech to GOP donors: CNN panel

According to the CNN "Inside Politics" panel on Sunday morning, former vice president Mike Pence took a "not-to-subtle" shot at Donald Trump without mentioning his name while speaking to GOP donors on Saturday.

While the former VP made headlines for saying "There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin. There is only room for champions of freedom,” the panel claimed his comments about NATO were aimed at Trump who had threatened to abandon the orghanization and spent his four years complaining about the costs.

After stating, "Putin only understands strength. As members of the party that won the Cold War, we must send a deafening message: Putin must stop or Putin must pay,” Pence asked, "Where would we be right now if we didn't have NATO?" and the western nations standing up to the Russian president.

"To be clear, he didn't actually mention Trump," the Wall Street Journal's Tarini Parti explained "It's clear he's making sort of not-so-subtle digs at the former president, but he didn't quite call him out explicitly. It will be interesting to see if he gets anywhere close to that as we get closer to 2024, but also, you know, the filing that was mentioned that related to the January 6th committee, we saw a lot of Pence aides cooperating with the committee on that."

"We're seeing sort of some daylight, a little bit at least, between Trump and his allies and Pence and his former staffers, January 6th of course being one of the places where there's clear daylight between the two and then Russia," she added.

