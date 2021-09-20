GOP strategist laughs off Trump's effort to 'depose' McConnell: He 'never has a plan'

A former Mitch McConnell adviser mocked Donald Trump on Monday for his effort to "depose" the Senate GOP leader.



On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is working behind the scenes to recruit a Republican senator to challenge McConnell for his leadership position.

Scott Jennings, a conservative commentator and former adviser to McConnell, told CNN's "New Day" hosts on Monday that he doesn't think his former boss is overly worried about Trump's efforts.

"Honestly, this is a continuation of what Donald Trump's posture has been toward McConnell since McConnell decided that Joe Biden had been elected president of the United States," Jennings said, trying to contain his laughter. "What I thought was telling about the Wall Street Journal article, was that not a single person would take Donald Trump up on his offer. Even Mo Brooks, perhaps the Trumpiest candidate out there, wouldn't take him up. Josh Mandel in Ohio wouldn't take him up on it. And the sitting members of the Republican conference that they interviewed all said Mitch McConnell is doing a good job, and John Kennedy of Louisiana said this is like trying to teach a donkey how to fly."

"This is one of those situations where you have to have a plan," Jennings added. "The reason McConnell has been successful at getting elected leader, and when he has elections in Kentucky, is because he always has a plan. Donald Trump never has a plan and thinks he can speak these things into existence. But I would just say that McConnell has never lost an election, ever. He's never been beaten in Kentucky and he's never lost a leadership election. Donald Trump of course has tried twice and has gotten fewer votes than his opponent twice. So in a head to head matchup here on a leadership election, I think Mitch McConnell has a track record that tells us he'll be elected leader again if he'd like to be."

Watch below.





