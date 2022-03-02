Trump rewrites history after Ukraine invasion: 'There wouldn't have been a NATO if I hadn't been president'

Former President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a win for his legacy.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Maria Bartiromo noted that Trump had threatened to pull out of NATO if members didn't pay their "fair share" while he was president.

"Are you feeling vindicated this week seeing that Germany is, in fact, stepping up on its defense spending and, in fact, did send weaponry to Ukraine?" Bartiromo asked.

"Well, I am feeling somewhat vindicated but they're not doing enough because they never do," Trump replied. "They are very good negotiators. They said let the United States pay most of the NATO money. Don't forget, there wouldn't have been a NATO if I hadn't been president because I got them to pay $430 billion."

"I said, if you don't pay, we're not going to defend you," the former president recalled. "And I took a lot of heat for that. And guess what? Everybody paid."

But Trump also claimed that NATO is "not doing the job they're supposed to be doing."

"What you have going on in Ukraine is just unbelievable that can happen," he lamented. "It's almost like they [NATO] are staying away. 'Oh, [Putin] is going to do other bad things if we go in, if we do anything.' Look, this should have never happened it would have never happened. It played right into their hands."

Trump asserted that Ukraine is using "anti-tank missiles that I got them" despite reports that he tried to withhold military assistance from Ukraine.

"Obama gave them nothing except blankets," he opined.

Watch the video below from Fox Business.