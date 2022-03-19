Trump's obsession with silencing his former aides is blowing up in his face: report
Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Roger Sollenberger, a ruling earlier this month that threw out a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) between Donald Trump and a former campaign employee is bad news for the former president that goes way beyond the $350,000 in legal fees he has been ordered to pay.

As Buzzfeed reported, "When he ran for president in 2016, many campaign workers were reportedly directed to sign nondisclosure agreements that broadly barred them from sharing information about the campaign or saying negative things about Trump, his family, and his businesses; the agreement specified that the campaign could press complaints about alleged violations of the agreement in arbitration."

"However, a March 10th ruling by an arbitrator found that even though [campaign worker] Alva Johnson’s effort to sue Trump failed, the campaign couldn’t invoke a legally unsound nondisclosure agreement. She had accused Trump of trying to forcibly kiss her and raised pay discrimination claims. A judge dismissed that case."

As the reports notes, Trump's NDA agreement was thrown out and described as “vague and unenforceable" by arbitrator and retired federal magistrate Victor Bianchin.

Coupled that with two other Trump NDA losses, the Beast's Sollenberger suggests the secretive former president appears to have overreached when trying to silence former employees and he can now expect the floodgates to open with ex-employees coming forward.

"Unlike civil court, NDA arbitration cases are often private, allowing Trump to keep sensitive documents sealed and resolve disputes quietly, with little risk of embarrassment or public admission of wrongdoing," he wrote. "But three recent judgments, including Johnson’s, have exposed fundamental flaws in the agreements, potentially exposing the former president’s secrets—secrets he’s tried to keep private, perhaps for years."

He then added, "This may create more problems for Trump, because the campaign’s NDA was essentially a Xerox of the contract he foisted on Trump Organization employees and White House aides."

According to Jordan Libowitz, communications director for watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, the former president has lost a potent weapon to keep what goes on behind the scenes private.

“In recent years, we’ve seen NDAs with overbearing non-disparagement clauses pop up on presidential campaigns. They serve mainly to silence allegations of wrongdoing. It’s a good thing that the Trump campaign’s NDA was found to be unenforceable,” Libowitz explained before wryly adding, "We’d hope that Trump learns a lesson from this, but learning lessons has never been something he’s excelled at."

According to Hassan Zavareei, one of the attorneys assisting Alva Johnson, "Trump gets to decide everything.He gets to decide what’s embarrassing, what’s confidential, who it applies to,” which the arbitration board found "vague and unenforceable."

“You can’t have an agreement that binds your speech in the future and doesn’t give you any real notice about what you can and can’t say, for something you don’t even know you’ve entered into,” Zavareei added.

The Beast report went on to note, "The notoriously stingy Trump, however, will not personally pay any of it. As with the other payouts, his donors will pick up that tab."

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews