Former President Donald Trump
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally Tuesday in Windham, New Hampshire.

The former president is expected to speak at Windham High School, where NBC News reports crowds of Trump supporters have gathered.

"I'm here to support President Trump," Edward Xavier Young, a New Jersey man who has attended 60 Trump campaign rallies, told the television station.

"I want him to know 'I got your back, sir. We got your back. The American people are behind you.'"

The campaign event can be viewed below or by clicking on this link. Trump is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m.

LIVE: President Donald J. Trump to Deliver Remarks in New Hampshire - 8/8/23www.youtube.com

