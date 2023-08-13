‘This is damning stuff’: Legal experts pounce on Trump's new troubles after CNN election breach report

Legal experts on Sunday suggested that if true, CNN’s bombshell report on the Georgia election interference probe presents major legal problems for Donald Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is in possession of electronic messages linking Trump’s legal team to a Coffee County voting system breach in early January 2021, sources told the cable news outlet.

Willis this week is expected to indict Trump, among a dozen or more others, in connection with efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

“Holy (expletive,” former federal prosecutor Victor Shi wrote on his social media account.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?



“DA Fanni Willis & her team have copies of text messages & emails DIRECTLY linking Donald Trump’s legal team to the voting system breach in Coffee County, Georgia. Yet another reminder that Donald Trump’s team attempted to steal the election. They’re about to find out.”

Shi added: “TLDR: Trump’s team is screwed. Indictments may drop as early as this week. Buckle up and get ready for the ride. Stay tuned…”

Georgia State law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis wrote on his social media account that “This is damning stuff and the kind of evidence built for Georgia RICO. This shows a pattern of unlawful activity all over the state.”

RELATED: Trump freaks out over bombshell report Georgia officials have texts linking his legal team to election breach



Conservative activist Erick Erickson echoed Kreis’ remark.

“*IF* this is as presented,” Erickson writes, “it builds a RICO case under Georgia’s laws where they can take similar patterns in other states together when what happened in Georgia to show a pattern of conduct in a conspiracy.”

Washington attorney Aaron Parnas said the report suggests indictments are imminent.

“This is significant news,” Parnas said. “District Attorney Fani Willis is in possession of text messages that show Trump's team was behind the breach of voting systems in Coffee County.

“Indictments are likely coming very soon.”