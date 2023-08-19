Bush adviser shows how Republican challengers could sink 'loser' Trump

Donald Trump’s GOP primary rivals who so far have been reluctant to take on the former president could soon take a more aggressive approach, a former Republican strategist said Friday.

Mark McKinnon, who served as an advisor to former President George W. Bush, said during an appearance on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that Trump’s ongoing legal troubles appear to be piercing the former president’s aura of invincibility, which could make him vulnerable in the GOP race.

“I think increasingly what you're going to see, (former New Jersey Gov. Chris) Christie is certainly on it and (Florida Gov. Ron) DeSantis is starting to show a little bit of leg on this notion too, which is that Trump is a loser,” McKinnon said.

“Ultimately, the way that they're going to beat Trump, when they know there's a lot of loyal base supporters out there is to say, ‘listen, we know you love the guy, he's our tribal chief. He did a great job, but because of all the legal problems and everything else hanging over him, he's not the best general election candidate to go up against go up against the Democrat next year.”

McKinnon suggested that narrative could sink Trump.

“Increasingly, I think we'll see that between now and Iowa that he's going to get underwater, and that he’s increasingly going to be seen as somebody who’s going to lose the general election…but you only amplify that debate by saying he actually lost in 2020 as well,” McKinnon said.

“He's a loser.”

