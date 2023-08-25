Legal expert shamed for claiming Trump's request that Ga. secretary of state 'find' votes was legit

A Washington Post columnist on Friday assailed a legal expert’s defense of Donald Trump in connection to accusations that the former president tried to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election result.

Philip Bump wrote that George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley’s characterization of Trump’s call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in the aftermath of the 2020 election in particular is off the mark.

Bump notes a Fox News interview in which Turley disputes District Attorney Fani Willis’ account of the infamous call.

“The way she portrayed that phone call to Raffensperger I think is really evidence of the bias and unfairness of aspects of this indictment,” Turley argued during a recent appearance on Fox News.

“You know, it makes perfect sense when you’re challenging an election to say, you know, I only need around 11,000 votes. So if you do a statewide review, that’s not a lot in a state like Georgia. That’s not criminal. That’s making a case for a recount.”

Turley in another Fox News interview suggested that, rather than pressuring Georgia officials to overturn the election results, as prosecutors allege, Trump's request for a recount was nothing out of the ordinary.

“The Georgia officials were saying that further state recounts might not be necessary. It would be natural for Trump to say, look, you only need to find 11,000 to turn the outcome of this election,” he said. “So I don’t need that many votes. Thus, a state recount is justified.”

Bump noted that Turley’s position on the call has evolved since news reports about it first surfaced.

Bump wrote: “When The Washington Post first reported the call between Trump and Raffensperger, one legal expert declared that the egregiousness of Trump’s demand was ‘breathtaking.’ That expert was Jonathan Turley.”

Bump noted a Jan. 3, 2021 Turley tweet in which he said that, “Telling Raffensperger to "find" the votes on the Saturday before the certification is breathtaking. The post included a link to a Post report on the call.

“I am as mystified by the request as I am the logic. Such an opportunistic move to secure the 16 electoral votes would not work to change the outcome.”

Turley, in a statement to another news outlet, claimed that tweet was based on inaccurate reporting, claiming he set the record straight the next day.

"The transcript presented a sharply different context and meaning," Turley’s statement said.

Turley suggested that The Post issued a correction over its characterization of the call, and that “the next day, I gave interviews on those differences and I then ran a column stating that the transcript shows a clear alternative meaning.”

Bump described Turley’s argument as “misleading,” noting the "correction" was over a separate phone call.

“The Post did correct an article about a different call in which Trump similarly tried to pressure Georgia officials,” Bump wrote.

“But the article linked in his tweet remains accurate. Notice how he conflates the two, describing them as the ‘Post account of the calls’ and suggesting that it was our error that misled him.”

