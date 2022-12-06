Donald Trump pays tribute to ‘blackballed’ Kirstie Alley

Former President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives at the podium for a campaign rally at Legacy Sports USA on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona. - Mario Tama/Getty Images North America/TNS
Donald Trump has joined the list of public figures paying tribute to Kirstie Alley amid the shocking announcement of her death. “Kirstie was a great person who truly loved the USA. She will be missed!!!” the former U.S. president wrote Monday on his Truth Social website. Alley, who starred on the TV series “Cheers” and “Veronica’s Closet,” died after a short battle with colon cancer, a representative confirmed. The devout Scientologist was an unabashed supporter of the “Apprentice” star during his 2020 reelection campaign. She faced backlash on social media because of her backing of Trump and ...