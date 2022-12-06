Donald Trump pays tribute to ‘blackballed’ Kirstie Alley

Officers who arrived on the scene did not find any explosives. Wiener was a target of a bomb threat earlier this year. In a separate incident, a man was found guilty for threatening to kill him.

IN OTHER NEWS: Appeals court tells Michael Flynn he must testify in Fulton County's Trump investigation

As KRON4 points out, Wiener, who is gay and Jewish, has been repeatedly targeted with homophobic and antisemitic statements on social media.

“This latest wave of death threats against me relates to my work to end discrimination against LGBTQ people in the criminal justice system and my work to ensure the safety of transgender children and their families,” Wiener stated. “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and MAGA activist Charlie Kirk recently tweeted homophobic lies about me, falsely accusing me of supporting pedophiles and child ‘mutilation.'”