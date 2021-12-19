Donald Trump has no idea 'what it feels like to love somebody or to be loved': family member
Shutterstock/REX

Relying on her experience as a psychologist, Mary Trump delivered a blunt assessment of her uncle on MSNBC Sunday afternoon, by stating that her uncle Donald is incapable orf recognizing love.

Sitting down to discuss the latest developments in Trumpworld with host Alex Witt, Mary Trump was asked why the former president is trying so hard to regain the Oval Office.

Referring to the former president's claim that he felt "love in that crowd" as the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the Capitol riot, his niece first stated, "My reaction is pretty much what it always is every time I hear Donald lying and obfuscating and continuing to get away with his lies, is that he will stoop to nothing. There is no bottom here and he's very mindful that he is being given an opportunity to continue to muddy the waters and quite honestly rewrite history which is an incredibly dangerous moment for this country. And he's not doing it for any other reason than that he believes it will allow him to continue to stay the leader of the Republican Party and maybe even regain power in this country."

"So even when he says that there was 'love in that crowd,' do you think he really believes that?" host Witt pressed.

"I think he doesn't understand what that word means, honestly," her guest replied. "And I'm not kidding. I really do not believe that Donald Trump understands what love is, what it feels like to love somebody or to be loved. Because nobody who does understand that concept could possibly equate the violence, the vitriol, the racism, the anti-American sentiments that were expressed on January 6th during that violent insurrection could possibly confuse it with anything resembling love."

"That's an extraordinary statement there," the stunned MSNBC hoist replied.

Watch below:

MSNBC 12 19 2021 13 25 11 youtu.be

