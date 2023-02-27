Morning Joe buries Trump for 'doubling down' on his support for Putin on invasion anniversary
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin 99Photo via AFP)

Reacting to a new video compilation of comments former President Donald Trump made starting back in 2018 where he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and cast doubt on appraisals by American intelligence services, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough hammered the former president for his recent "doubling down" on Putin support on the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine invasion.

Following the clip, the "Morning Joe" host launched into an epic harangue about Trump's current stance.

"How fascinating and how unpatriotic that Donald Trump sides with Vladimir Putin in 2018," Scarborough began. "He comes back, he backs off of it after being criticized, and now he's back to siding with Vladimir Putin over intel agencies and openly mocking intel agencies."

'When he said what might be the toughest question I was ever asked? He got a laugh from the crowd," he continued. " That tells you exactly where the base is. They think it's funny. They think it's funny that we Americans, that we God-loving, patriot-loving Americans would trust our own professionals that are trying to keep us safe more than the ex-KGB agent."

He then noted that Trump is "doubling down, tripling down" on his Putin support.

"Donald Trump thinks that's funny, the people in the audience thought that was funny," he added. "And at the end of the day, Donald Trump is where he was when you asked the question in 2018. He trusts Vladimir Putin, he says, more than he trusts the professionals at America's intelligence agencies: people who risk their lives every day to stop the next terrorist attack against America."

Watch the video below or at this link.

MSNBC 02 27 2023 06 15 10 youtu.be

