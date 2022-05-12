Donald Trump questions Kathy Barnette’s electability in Pennsylvania Senate race
Republican U.S. Senate primary candidate Kathy Barnette is the featured speaker at Montgomery County's 2022 High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at the Pinecrest Country Club in Lansdale May 9, 2022. - Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Former President Donald Trump jumped back into Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary, warning that the surging underdog Kathy Barnette “will never be able to win the General Election against the Radical Left Democrats.” Yet in the same statement, Trump, who has endorsed Mehmet Oz for Senate, said Barnette could have “a wonderful future” in the GOP and that he would back her if she’s properly vetted. ”She has many things in her past which have not been properly explained or vetted, but if she is able to do so, she will have a wonderful future in the Republican Party — and I wi...