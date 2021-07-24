WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump speaks at 'Rally to Protect Our Elections' as Arizona audit drags on

Donald Trump traveled to Arizona on Saturday to push his "Big Lie" about election fraud against the backdrop of the widely-panned Arizona audit, which began on April 22 and continues to this day.

The event is being hosted by the far-right group Turning Point Action, which is headed by Charlie Kirk.

The event was attended by Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar and Debbie Lesko.

Before Trump spoke, Arizona state Sen. Michelle Ugenti was booed off stage for perceived insufficient fealty to the former president.

