Judge sets April date for Trump’s rape trial despite pleas for postponement
Donald Trump via AFP

A date for former President Donald Trump's trial over the claim that he raped writer E. Jean Carroll has been set despite his attempts to postpone it.

In a Tuesday afternoon ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ordered the trial to begin on April 25. Kaplan had initially set the trial for April 10 in a ruling last year.

Earlier in the day, the judge lost his patience as Trump's attorneys sought a six-week delay from the proposed trial date in mid-April.

"Things keep happening in this case involving your client," the judge said. "I would be a fool not to take that into account."

Carroll first sued Trump for defamation in 2019 after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s. Last year, she used New York's newly-passed sexual assault law giving survivors a one-time chance to sue beyond the statute of limitations.

