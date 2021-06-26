WATCH LIVE: Trump gives 'revenge rally' speech in Ohio
President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Tulsa (screengrab)

Donald Trump on Saturday traveled to Ohio to give a campaign speech in what is being described as his "revenge rally."

One conspiracy believing Trump fan appeared to drive 500 miles for the event.

"While Trump has made speeches at Republican events since his election defeat by Democratic President Joe Biden, the rally in a state he carried in the 2020 election marks a return to the kind of freewheeling mass gatherings that have been critical to retaining the support of his base," Reuters noted. "It also marks the start of his public events lashing out at elected Republicans who he views as having crossed him. He will campaign for former White House aide Max Miller, who has launched a primary challenge against Representative Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters that left five dead including a Capitol Police officer."

Watch live:

🔴 President Donald Trump Rally LIVE in Wellington, OH - 6/26/21 www.youtube.com


Video SmartNews