Ex-SDNY prosecutor calls upon old office to reopen Trump inauguration probe before January deadline

The United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York needs to act quickly to charge Donald Trump's family for "inauguration fraud" before a deadline in January, a former prosecutor in that office argued on Thursday.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Signorelli noted on Twitter the "five-year statute of limitations may be expiring for all or much of it next month."

He urged the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to "wake up."

The former SDNY prosecutor then dropped a bombshell claim about former Attorney General Bill Barr.

"It is my understanding that Barr may have shut the investigation being conducted by [SDNY] and this could have been related to Berman later being forced out," he said, referring to former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

He went on to openly call for the investigation to be reopened.

"I am calling on [SDNY] to reactivate the '17 Trump inauguration investigation before the possible [statute of limitations] deadline next month. If Barr did in fact shut this down to protect Trump then this obstruction should also be investigated. You have a credible witness with tons of receipts," he wrote.















