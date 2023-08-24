Trump slams prosecutor Fani Willis on the way to be arrested

Former President Donald Trump fired off an attack on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on his Truth Social platform on his way to being booked and processed in the Georgia election racketeering case on Thursday.

"Why is there so much MURDER in Atlanta? Why is there so much Violent Crime?" Trump wrote. "People are afraid to go outside to buy a loaf of bread! One big reason is that failed District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is campaigning and fundraising off 'get Trump' (much like the others!), doesn’t have the Time, Money, or Interest to go after the real criminals, even the REALLY Violent ones, that are destroying Atlanta, and its once beautiful culture and way of life."

"This is yet another SAD DAY IN AMERICA!" Trump added.

Trump and 18 co-defendants face a litany of charges in the election case, which charges the plot to block or overturn the election results as a sprawling criminal enterprise.

Among the actions alleged to be part of the scheme include the declaration of fake electors for Trump; the former president's phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding he "find" extra votes to flip the result; and the local breach of voting equipment in Coffee County in which pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell was reportedly involved.

Trump maintains he has not committed any crimes in his quest to prove that the 2020 election was rigged against him, and has sought to delay all his trials.