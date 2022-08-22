Donald Trump to rally for Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania next week
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images North America/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Former President Donald Trump will appear at a Sept. 3 rally in Wilkes-Barre to boost Republican candidates Mehmet Oz and state Sen. Doug Mastriano in their key midterm election campaigns. The rally at Mohegan Sun Arena comes a little more than two months before Election Day in a race where both Oz, the GOP’s Senate nominee, and Mastriano, the party’s gubernatorial nominee, trail their Democratic rivals in polling and fundraising. Trump’s Save America PAC announced the rally for “the entire Pennsylvania Trump Ticket,” on Friday. GOP congressional hopeful Jim Bognet, who is runni...