Trump is building 'interactive communication tool' to post things online after Twitter ban: advisor

President Donald Trump is looking to do more than issue press releases after being banned from Twitter following the fatal January 6th insurrection by his supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

"Well, this is going to be launched in the next three to four months and it's going to be an interactive communication tool whereby the president will be able to post things and people will be able to repost and communicate directly with him," Cory Lewandowski told Newsmax.

"Look, what we've seen from big tech and the cancel culture is, if you don't agree with their philosophy, they're going to cancel you," he argued. "And we're going to have a platform where the president's message of America first is going to be able to be put out there for everybody and it will be an opportunity for other people to weigh in and communicate in a free format without fear of reprisal or being canceled.

Online disinformation about election fraud decreased by 73% after Trump was banned from Twitter.