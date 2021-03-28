Trump is building 'interactive communication tool' to post things online after Twitter ban: advisor

<p>All of the attention has also drastically increased her social media presence. The most recent Archive.org <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20210124142256/https://twitter.com/Cannonfor58" target="_blank">capture</a> of her Twitter account was taken on January 24th and showed her with 5,709 followers on Twitter.</p><p>As of publication, she now has over 92,000 people following her account @CannonFor58.</p><p>One of the people urging his followers to also follow Cannon on social media is actor and civil rights activist George Takei.</p><p>"Follow <a href="https://twitter.com/Cannonfor58" target="_blank">@Cannonfor58</a> and let's show her some support, even if the GA police and governor did not," Takei <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgeTakei/status/1375299828826005504" target="_blank">tweeted</a> on Thursday, following Cannon's arrest.</p><p>On Friday, Takei again made his request, <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgeTakei/status/1375483225842196483" target="_blank">calling</a> Cannon "a hero for her stance against Governor Kemp. She's being charged with a FELONY for merely knocking on his door."</p><p>Takei followed up for the third day in a row on Saturday, urging his followers to "help lift up the Black voices that speak out and take action" against the new Jim Crow.</p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b78d62074614d43ff1b9edba87231526" id="fc3ad"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1375933121712037888"><div style="margin:1em 0">She’s nearly at 90K followers! We can do this. 100K, my crew members. If you oppose #TheNewJimCrow then help lift u… https://t.co/HUMqm6WzoJ</div> — George Takei (@George Takei)<a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgeTakei/statuses/1375933121712037888">1616882994.0</a></blockquote></div>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c9ea85821b06267c159f6cdd233e4732" id="fa571"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1375303541947052033"><div style="margin:1em 0">But someday soon that last person will step out of jail for the last time and breathe a first breath knowing that n… https://t.co/GI6e9Swa6y</div> — Representative Park Cannon (@Representative Park Cannon)<a href="https://twitter.com/Cannonfor58/statuses/1375303541947052033">1616732890.0</a></blockquote></div>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fabde931165f77054075ee87fca6826c" id="d0923"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1375221522307104773"><div style="margin:1em 0">This is insane: Georgia Dem rep @Cannonfor58 was arrested for trying to watch Brian Kemp sign new voter suppression… https://t.co/VnaE57OLKu</div> — Ari Berman (@Ari Berman)<a href="https://twitter.com/AriBerman/statuses/1375221522307104773">1616713335.0</a></blockquote></div>
