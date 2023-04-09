Donald Trump shows up at UFC martial arts event in Miami
Former President Donald Trump attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship 287 mixed martial arts event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 8, 2023. - CHANDAN KHANNA/Getty Images North America/TNS

MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump made an appearance at the UFC 287 mixed martial arts event in downtown Miami on Saturday, days after he became the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges stemming from hush money payments to an adult film star during the 2016 election. Trump shook hands and waved to a cheering crowd at the Kaseya Center before he sat in the cage-side between Dana White, UFC president, and singer Robert James Ritchie, known professionally as Kid Rock.

