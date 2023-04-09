Donald Trump shows up at UFC martial arts event in Miami

"Laura Ingraham, who hosts the 9 p.m. hour on Fox News, is among a trio of the network's most notorious liars. She joined Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson as people even the most casual observer knows is lying to them. She delivered a particularly unhinged defense of Clarence Thomas and the revelations that, well, to put it mildly, he appreciates the finer things in life."

Schmidt went on to say that the Bombardier Global 5000 jet took off, taking Thomas to "one of the most exotic and remote locations in the world."

"It's a curious juxtaposition for the 'American Everyman' who's long talked about his affinity for his simple blue RV and how much he likes camping out in the Walmart parking lot," Schmidt continued. "The image of Clarence Thomas being flitted about to the billionaires jet to his private reserves in the Catskills or in Texas or to the Bohemian Grove in California don't fit the profile that Clarence Thomas has long sold to the American people. And no doubt, it will continue to even greater collapse the trust and affection of the Supreme Court in the eyes of the American people."

One CNN reporter told Jake Tapper that the federal judges are furious with Thomas.

"Really, they were livid about this, they said. One of the judges said, 'This is precisely why the public respect for the Supreme Court has plummeted. This is far greater than mere ethics violations. It's about the perceived legitimacy of the Supreme Court,'" said CNN's Ariane de Vogue.

