Donald Trump’s hostile deposition played for jurors as E. Jean Carroll NYC rape case wraps up
Magazine Columnist E. Jean Carroll arrives for her civil trial against former U.S. President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on May 4, 2023, in New York City. - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK -- As writer E. Jean Carroll wrapped up her civil rape case against Donald Trump Thursday, a Manhattan jury saw dramatic footage of the former president disparaging her in his videotaped deposition. Trump, who was golfing in Ireland as his bombshell trial drew to a close, is seen calling Carroll a “nut job” and other insults in the October deposition with the columnist’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan. “I think she’s a whack job,” Trump said in the video played in court. “I think she’s sick, mentally sick.” At one point during the sit-down, as Kaplan asked Trump about the alleged encounter at ...

