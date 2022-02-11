Here's why Trump may be headed for a 'criminal referral'

Appearing on MSNBC's "Way Too Early" on Friday, Punchbowl News founder John Bresnahan explained to host Jonathan Lemire that he didn't see any way Donald Trump wouldn't be on the receiving end of a criminal referral to the Justice Department.

Discussing new revelations that the former president reportedly tore up documents and flushed them down the toilet at the White House, along with a report that he spirited away top-secret documents to Mar-a-Lago after losing the 2020 election, the longtime political observer pointed out there are clear violations of the law.

"Give us a quick sense here about the White House records obtained by the January 6th committee," Lemire asked. "These, of course, of former President Trump which don't show phone calls to or from the president. We know he had a preference for cellphones. What does that mean for the January 6th committee?"

"You know, I think it is all going to play into potential for a criminal referral on the president, you know, whether it is violating the presidential record act, which would be a difficult case to make," Bresnahan stated. " But, you know, I know from my own reporting, you knew from your reporting and we know from our colleagues, Trump was on the phone with folks all day."

"I mean, I talked to Kevin McCarthy, I have talked to Jim Jordan and I have talked to other members who were speaking to the president, the former president that day," he reported. "The fact that there's not records there, I mean, you know, it just doesn't make any sense. There's clearly violations of the Presidential Record Act. You know, the archives, the archives folks had to go down to Mar-a-Lago to get, you know, 15 boxes of records -- there's classified records he apparently took or someone apparently took and removed from the White House."

'So, you know, this is all playing into, I think, a potential of a criminal referral on the former president," he added. "Now, will Justice try to charge on something like that? That's a different threshold. These are very difficult cases to make, they would be breaking new ground. I'm just not sure they'd charge him or seek to indict him. But, you know, it could be part of that coming from the January 6th select committee."

