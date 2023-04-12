'Doomsday mom' murder trial abruptly adjourned over 'unforeseen circumstances'
The trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, also known as the "doomsday mom," was abruptly adjourned this Wednesday with almost no explanation, the New York Post reported.

Prosecutors blamed the adjournment on "unforeseen circumstances" and Daybell’s lawyers did not object.

The adjournment comes a day after District Court Judge Steven Boyce denied Vallow’s request to leave the court as a witness gave testimony about finding her two children’s decomposing bodies buried in her husband's yard.

Vallow, 49, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of first-degree murder for alleged murder of her children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, in September 2019.

According to prosecutors, she and her husband Chad killed the children to be free of the burdens of parenting.

The trial is expected to resume Thursday.

