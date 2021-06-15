Pro-Trump activist attacks GOP governor for 'unconstitutional' vaccine mandate at state university

On Monday, Charlie Kirk, the founder of the pro-Trump Turning Point USA student group, tore into Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) over Arizona State University requiring vaccines for students, calling the measure "unconstitutional."
"Why is the Republican Governor of Arizona allowing @ASU — the largest university in his state — to unconstitutionally mandate vaccines for college students?" tweeted Kirk. "This is a brazen attack on liberty and a dangerously anti-scientific position for a university to take Unacceptable."
Kirk did not bother to specify how the vaccine requirement is either "unconstitutional" or "anti-scientific." Indeed, a Supreme Court ruling as far back as 1905 gives states and state agencies authority to require vaccines, and Arizona State has had other vaccine requirements for years, including one for measles.
This comes days after Kirk garnered national controversy for claiming that home deliveries of cannabis are "actually slavery."