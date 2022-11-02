GOP's Doug Mastriano performed in an 'offensive' low-budget movie about the Holocaust
Doug Mastriano. (US Army photo)

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano played an American spy in a low-budget film about the Holocaust that scholars have sharply criticized as problematic.

"The 2019 movie, 'Operation Resist,' which shows Mastriano fighting several Nazis — including one played by his son, Josiah — urges viewers to 'never forget' the horrors of the Third Reich," reported Beth Reinhard, Colby Itkowitz and Rosalind S. Helderman. "But four experts who had seen the movie or reviewed it at the request of The Washington Post were troubled by the low-budget production’s historical inaccuracies and use of a Holocaust story to drive contemporary right-wing messaging. In the film’s ending, for instance, a Holocaust survivor urges a modern-day school board to include the Jewish genocide in textbooks — while decrying government overreach, gun control and abortion. 'It’s time to say never again!' he says after inveighing against abortion."

"The 58-year-old former Army colonel was cast in part because of his military experience, one year before he was elected to the state Senate. It’s not clear why, amid trying to launch his political career, he took time to dabble in acting in the unpaid role," said the report. "The untold story of Mastriano’s strange foray into acting in a Holocaust drama illustrates how right-wing Christian politicians use the Jewish genocide to advance their own causes, experts said. Some far-right lawmakers, for example, have linked pandemic restrictions or vaccine requirements to the Nazi regime."

Neil Leifert, director of the Center for Holocaust and Jewish Studies at Penn State, tells the Post that he found the movie "offensive" in the way it linked the Holocaust to boilerplate right-wing causes.

READ MORE: Morning Joe reveals disturbing reason 'totalitarian' Trump picks such low-quality GOP candidates

"It is offensive to weaponize the Holocaust for political ends, yet that is what this film does and quite proudly," he said.

This comes as Mastriano — who was also present at the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — has faced extensive criticism, including from fellow Republicans, about his ties to anti-Semitic activists.

"As a gubernatorial candidate, he’s faced criticism for paying $5,000 for campaign consulting to the far-right social media website Gab, where the man charged with killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue four years ago posted antisemitic screeds, and for accepting a $500 donation from Gab chief executive Andrew Torba," said the report. 'Mastriano has also been accused of promoting antisemitic tropes in attacking his opponent, Josh Shapiro, who is Jewish."

To attempt to dispel these accusations, Mastriano has touted his endorsement from a rabbi who has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory. He has also done events with a pro-QAnon church that believes the AR-15 is a holy instrument ordained by God.

