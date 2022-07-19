Doug Mastriano campaign blames ‘default Facebook setting’ for deleted videos, ignores other questions
Doug Mastriano celebrates his victory in the Republican primary for governor on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. - STEVEN M. FALK/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, is sounding the “fake news” alarm over a Monday Inquirer article about his disappearing Facebook videos, claiming that they were removed due to a “default Facebook setting” that automatically deleted the videos after 30 days. His campaign did not address why the most recent video cited in the story — recorded in late June — had already disappeared within about a week, or why many videos that are older than 30 days have not been deleted. Jenna Ellis, a Mastriano legal adviser and former attorney for Donald Trump who was involve...