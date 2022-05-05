Doug Mastriano embodies a Christian nationalist movement as he runs for Pa. governor
Pennsylvania state Senator Doug Mastriano, R- Franklin County, speaks during the'' Medical Freedom Rally'' on the steps of the Pennsylvania State Capitol, on Nov. 9, 2021, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. - Paul Weaver/ZUMA Press/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — The Shofar Army took the stage, nine white men and one woman draped in fringed Jewish prayer shawls, each clutching a ram’s horn — the instrument traditionally sounded on the Jewish high holidays. “Blow the trumpet in Zion! Sound the alarm on the holy mountain!” bellowed the leader. “The day of the Lord is here!” He blew his shofar three times, and the crowd responded as instructed with “Arise, oh Lord, let your enemies be scattered.” The rest of the Shofar Army blew theirs in unison. So began a two-day, far-right Christian gathering last month called “Patriots Arise for God and...