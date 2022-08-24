Doug Mastriano dodges press and vows to turn Pennsylvania into Florida: report
The GOP nominee for governor of Pennsylvania wants to turn the state into Florida as he continues to dodge the press.

"Doug Mastriano rolled into Delaware County on Wednesday as part of his Pennsylvania bus tour — then rolled out again without answering questions," The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Wednesday. "Most reporters were kept far away from the candidate."

The event occurred at Gatsby's Bar and Grill in Aston.

One Mastriano supporter made a comment about violence for the supporters of Democratic Party nominee Josh Shapiro were were gathered nearby.

"Let me get a hand grenade," the man reportedly muttered.

Mastriano received "particularly loud applause" for his vow to turn Pennsylvania into the "Florida of the North."

The newspaper reported, "Mastriano did not field any questions from the press, using a security team to insulate himself from reporters covering the race as he tours the state."

