Trump appointee caught spreading white supremacist conspiracy theory about Biden: report
MBG-2048 via Wikimedia Commons

One of Donald Trump's appointees to the Army's military academy is under scandal after pushing "The Great Replacement" white supremacist conspiracy theory.

"A Trump appointee serving on West Point's advisory board has repeatedly spread a conspiracy that the Biden administration is bringing in non-White immigrants as part of a "grand plan" to have them outnumber White Americans of European ancestry in the United States. In another interview, he also attacked women serving in the military in combat roles," CNN reported Thursday.

"The comments were made in April and May by retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor, who was appointed to West Point's Board of Visitors in the waning months of the Trump administration, and uncovered in a CNN KFile review of his recent comments. Macgregor also served as a senior official in Trump's Department of Defense, where he was tasked with the US withdrawal from Afghanistan after being appointed in November 2020," CNN explained. "Macgregor was previously nominated to be the Trump administration's ambassador to Germany, but his nomination failed to receive a hearing following a CNN KFile report on controversial comments on minorities, Islam, and Germany's remembrance of the Holocaust."

CNN quoted Macgregor's comments about President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

"The idea is that they have to bring in as many non-Europeans as possible in order to outnumber the numbers of Americans of European ancestry who live in the United States. That's what it's all about. And I don't think there's any point in questioning it. That is the policy. ... It is a deliberate policy to enact demographic change," Macgregor claimed.

Controversial Fox News personality Tucker Carlson has been broadcasting the white supremacist conspiracy theory on national TV.