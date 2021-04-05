Dr. Drew falls on his face while attacking vaccine passports

Television personality Dr. Drew Pinsky attacked the idea of mandating "vaccine passports" -- and fell flat on his face.

In a tweet posted on Monday morning, Dr. Drew argued that it would be wrong for countries to demand proof of vaccination against the novel coronavirus as a precondition for being allowed in.

"These vaccine passports segregate people and strip them of their freedom to travel internationally," Pinsky wrote. "Vaccinations are important, and I encourage everyone to get the Covid vaccine, but how would you feel if international travel also required other vaccinations?"





As many if Pinsky's followers pointed out, however, multiple countries already do require foreign travelers to provide proof of vaccination for a while variety of diseases.



The United States literally requires all of these vaccinations for anyone seeking a visa. Tell me again how this is unfair? pic.twitter.com/QOO87gDCdq

— Julio Elizalde (@Juliothepianist) April 5, 2021





So that "Dr." before your name is completely ceremonial, right? Because I refuse to believe that an actual medical doctor doesn't know about required vaccinations for international travel.

— DogDadBod (@DogsDadBod) April 5, 2021





More like Diet Dr. Pepper.

— SheaCat (@TheSheaCat) April 5, 2021





I'd make sure my vaccines were up to date and then hop on my flight...as I've done for the last 25 years of travel to countries requiring vaccines. Here's a list indicating countries that currently do (mostly for yellow fever). I count 124.https://t.co/GU4kSYLFUK

— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 5, 2021





Some international travel does require other vaccinations. Yellow Fever, Polio, meningitis to name just a few. And why shouldn't they be? Vaccines are safe and effective for the VAST majority of the population. This is a very irresponsible message to be sending to people.

— Cassandra_Paige (@Cassandra0Paige) April 5, 2021





It's not too late to delete that tweet and be like "my bad." If you want a visa to enter the US... pic.twitter.com/MZ8YL0R4cy

— nate bowling (the mask goes OVER your nose) (@nate_bowling) April 5, 2021









Uh...have you literally never flown to places around the world that require certain vaccines?

— .ashley. ✨🎙 (@AshleyEsqueda) April 5, 2021









Lots of countries require vaccinations to go there.

— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 5, 2021





Genius, we have literally been doing this for nearly a century.



Where the hell have you been? pic.twitter.com/Qq5qer5TAs

— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 5, 2021