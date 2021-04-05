Dr. Drew falls on his face while attacking vaccine passports
Television personality Dr. Drew Pinsky attacked the idea of mandating "vaccine passports" -- and fell flat on his face.

In a tweet posted on Monday morning, Dr. Drew argued that it would be wrong for countries to demand proof of vaccination against the novel coronavirus as a precondition for being allowed in.

"These vaccine passports segregate people and strip them of their freedom to travel internationally," Pinsky wrote. "Vaccinations are important, and I encourage everyone to get the Covid vaccine, but how would you feel if international travel also required other vaccinations?"


As many if Pinsky's followers pointed out, however, multiple countries already do require foreign travelers to provide proof of vaccination for a while variety of diseases.

