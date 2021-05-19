Dr. Fauci, Oprah and The Rock among winners at 25th Webby Awards

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. - Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS
America’s top infectious disease expert can add a new title to his resume: 2021 Webby Person of the Year. Dr. Anthony Fauci took home top prize at the 25th Webby Awards on Tuesday for his work spreading clear and updated COVID-19 information across the internet. Ava DuVernay was named Film & Video Person of the Year, while Pharrell Williams won the Webby Anthem Award for his “groundbreaking endeavors working towards racial equity in education and entrepreneurship.” Pharrell was not the only activist honored, as actress Yara Shahidi won Advocate of the Year, and Stop AAPI Hate was crowned Socia...