Hundreds of former ‘Jeopardy’ contestants protest Dr. Oz hosting gig over ‘dangerous’ nonscientific stances
For a show based in science and facts, Dr. Oz’s temporary hosting gig on “Jeopardy” is antithetical to its very purpose, argue hundreds of former contestants and fans. As of Tuesday, more than 500 former contestants, as well as dozens of fans, have signed a petition slamming Mehmet Oz’s two-week stint at Alex Trebek’s lectern. “Dr. Oz stands in opposition to everything that Jeopardy! stands for,” reads the public letter, originally published in late February. “Throughout his nearly two decades on television he has used his authority as a doctor to push harmful ideas onto the American public, i...