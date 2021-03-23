Hundreds of former ‘Jeopardy’ contestants protest Dr. Oz hosting gig over ‘dangerous’ nonscientific stances

For a show based in science and facts, Dr. Oz’s temporary hosting gig on “Jeopardy” is antithetical to its very purpose, argue hundreds of former contestants and fans. As of Tuesday, more than 500 former contestants, as well as dozens of fans, have signed a petition slamming Mehmet Oz’s two-week stint at Alex Trebek’s lectern. “Dr. Oz stands in opposition to everything that Jeopardy! stands for,” reads the public letter, originally published in late February. “Throughout his nearly two decades on television he has used his authority as a doctor to push harmful ideas onto the American public, i...
Massacres are what happen when a republic solves its problems by militarizing itself
March 23, 2021
I don't know what kind of name Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is. I'm no more familiar with Middle Eastern names than most white Americans are. What I do know is the debate over gun control, mass shootings and domestic terrorism is about to flip upside down now that the Boulder shooter had been identified as a man of Middle Eastern descent.
First, the facts. Alissa, 21, is alleged to have entered Monday a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, with a "rifle."1 Ten people are now dead. It looks like he shot himself, the damn fool. Pictures of him being frog-walked to a squad car with blood running down his leg have gone viral. The massacre took place a week after another in Atlanta, where a white man is alleged to have murdered eight people, including six Asian women.
<p>The reason I say things are about flip upside down is because of the right-wing media apparatus. It warps so much of our understanding of political reality. When it came to Robert Aaron Long, the Atlanta shooter, he was a "sex addict,"<a href="https://stoehr.substack.com/p/massacres-are-what-happen-when-a?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo1MzM5OTEsInBvc3RfaWQiOjM0MjIxNjEyLCJfIjoiem5UQ0EiLCJpYXQiOjE2MTY1MjQxNDIsImV4cCI6MTYxNjUyNzc0MiwiaXNzIjoicHViLTEwMjYiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.BKZfmV4HcPftJQaB9SrHnd3z3hUa2CTfkJ-tPfCabPU#footnote-2" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">2</a> not a domestic terrorist whose alleged crimes demand action. When it comes to Alissa, however, the right-wing media narrative will be quite different, though it's too soon to say how. What's certain is that <em>his identity</em> will be the focus of attention, not his alleged crimes.</p><h3>The problems of democracy should be solved democratically.</h3><p>Put another way, his identity as a Muslim<a href="https://stoehr.substack.com/p/massacres-are-what-happen-when-a?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo1MzM5OTEsInBvc3RfaWQiOjM0MjIxNjEyLCJfIjoiem5UQ0EiLCJpYXQiOjE2MTY1MjQxNDIsImV4cCI6MTYxNjUyNzc0MiwiaXNzIjoicHViLTEwMjYiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.BKZfmV4HcPftJQaB9SrHnd3z3hUa2CTfkJ-tPfCabPU#footnote-3" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">3</a> will be the real crime, according to the closed-circuit logic of Fox and other fascist media outlets. That he's alleged to have committed mass murder is subsequent, and therefore secondary, to the larger, original crime. Whatever action should be taken by the government should be about his Muslim-ness, not the ubiquity of access to military-style weapons of death. The goal, for Fox et al., will be protecting white men, who are always the good guys with guns.</p><p>In short, the fascist media machine is about to get really loud. It's going to proclaim, in no uncertain terms, that Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is <em>a terrorist</em>.<a href="https://stoehr.substack.com/p/massacres-are-what-happen-when-a?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo1MzM5OTEsInBvc3RfaWQiOjM0MjIxNjEyLCJfIjoiem5UQ0EiLCJpYXQiOjE2MTY1MjQxNDIsImV4cCI6MTYxNjUyNzc0MiwiaXNzIjoicHViLTEwMjYiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.BKZfmV4HcPftJQaB9SrHnd3z3hUa2CTfkJ-tPfCabPU#footnote-4" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">4</a><strong> </strong>That might suggest a turning of the debate over gun control and mass shootings. Many of us—you know, <em>me</em>—have been calling these massacres a form of domestic terrorism for years. Many of us—you know, <em>me</em>—have been calling on the government to take action for as long. But Monday won't change things just because Tucker Carlson now uses the T word. It will mean, instead, the polar opposite. The right-wing solution to democratic problems is militarized violence. Given the horror of this massacre, lots of respectable white people may be tempted to agree. Militarized violence, however, is how we got here. </p><p>It's impossible to know what a President Al Gore would have done after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. We might have gotten mired in endless war anyway. Safe to say, however, a Democratic administration would not have presided over the deep, lasting and destructive militarization of civil society and domestic affairs, which is what happened under the conservative leadership of President George W. Bush.</p><p>Over the course of 20 years, periodic spasms of the democratic spirit—"Occupy Wall Street," Keystone Pipeline demonstrations, protests against the murders of Michael Brown and George Floyd—have been met with a militarized response by the state. Militarization has seeped so deeply into civil society that we expect it in places where military action is almost never wanted: schools, churches, library and parks. Instead of teaching us courage in the face of fear, the Bush years taught us to fear everything. The former president's decision to let the assault weapons ban expire in 2004 launched a new era of mass death in which people of all colors, but mostly white men, reflected the militarized state by reacting to democratic outcomes with militarized violence. </p><p>The Democrats, however, are not going to take the bait the way they did 20 years ago. And they are not going to take the bait the way they once did, because they now know the Republicans have no interest in protecting Second Amendment freedoms. Indeed, the canniest among them suspects the Republicans have an interest in maintaining the feeling of national crisis so their military solutions to the problems of democracy seem like commonsense instead of what they really are—making nearly everything worse. The problems of democracy should be solved democratically, not militarily. But in solving them militarily, the Republicans create an unbroken circle of cause and effect that protects the few, oppresses the many, and transforms a republic into a hellscape.</p><p>So follow the lead of people like US Representative Joe Neguse, a star Democrat whose district includes the scene of Monday's crime. He told "CBS This Morning" today that "enough is enough." He added: "The time for inaction is over. It does not have to be this way. There are commonsense gun legislation reform proposals that have been debated in Congress for far too long. The gun lobby and so many others have stopped the ability to make meaningful reforms in the past, but that's no excuse. I think the American people are tired of excuses. So it's time for us to roll up our sleeves in the Congress and muster the political will power to actually get something done."</p><p>If we all follow his lead, the debate really could take a turn for the better.</p><p><em>Postscript</em>: As I was writing this, the president called on the Congress to immediately pass "legislation that would close loopholes in gun background checks and ban the purchase of assault weapons," <a href="http://click.e.usatoday.com/?qs=5065afaca38aff397fe1fbf951478c4b620c80d8b835647a4a9e51ef50863aa35636ce3b97543b3b2a1fb37619a7f1b49685eebd1f31fb5fab9dab05b5838c8e" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">according to</a> <em>USA Today</em>. That is a huge BFD. Joe Biden could have chosen to double down on "national security." Instead, he's doing this. Attention will now turn to Joe Manchin. That, however, is a story for later. —<em>JS</em></p><a href="https://stoehr.substack.com/p/massacres-are-what-happen-when-a?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo1MzM5OTEsInBvc3RfaWQiOjM0MjIxNjEyLCJfIjoiem5UQ0EiLCJpYXQiOjE2MTY1MjQxNDIsImV4cCI6MTYxNjUyNzc0MiwiaXNzIjoicHViLTEwMjYiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.BKZfmV4HcPftJQaB9SrHnd3z3hUa2CTfkJ-tPfCabPU#footnote-anchor-1" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">1</a><p>No confirmation yet, but the rumor mill is saying it was an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, the same used in most shooting massacres since Sandy Hook in 2012. </p><a href="https://stoehr.substack.com/p/massacres-are-what-happen-when-a?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo1MzM5OTEsInBvc3RfaWQiOjM0MjIxNjEyLCJfIjoiem5UQ0EiLCJpYXQiOjE2MTY1MjQxNDIsImV4cCI6MTYxNjUyNzc0MiwiaXNzIjoicHViLTEwMjYiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.BKZfmV4HcPftJQaB9SrHnd3z3hUa2CTfkJ-tPfCabPU#footnote-anchor-2" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">2</a><p>This is not a thing, by the way.</p><a href="https://stoehr.substack.com/p/massacres-are-what-happen-when-a?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo1MzM5OTEsInBvc3RfaWQiOjM0MjIxNjEyLCJfIjoiem5UQ0EiLCJpYXQiOjE2MTY1MjQxNDIsImV4cCI6MTYxNjUyNzc0MiwiaXNzIjoicHViLTEwMjYiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.BKZfmV4HcPftJQaB9SrHnd3z3hUa2CTfkJ-tPfCabPU#footnote-anchor-3" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">3</a><p>I'm speculating. I don't know if he's a Muslim. But that will be presumed to be true on Fox News and others. I will let you know the truth when I write about this event next time. </p><a href="https://stoehr.substack.com/p/massacres-are-what-happen-when-a?token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo1MzM5OTEsInBvc3RfaWQiOjM0MjIxNjEyLCJfIjoiem5UQ0EiLCJpYXQiOjE2MTY1MjQxNDIsImV4cCI6MTYxNjUyNzc0MiwiaXNzIjoicHViLTEwMjYiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.BKZfmV4HcPftJQaB9SrHnd3z3hUa2CTfkJ-tPfCabPU#footnote-anchor-4" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">4</a><p>If guilty, yes, he's a <em>domestic terrorist</em>, same as Robert Aaron Long. </p>
WHO chief blasts 'grotesque' vaccine inequality as rich nations block speedy end of global pandemic
March 23, 2021
As rich nations like the United States and pharmaceutical companies face sustained calls to share Covid-19 vaccine knowledge, the head of the World Health Organization on Monday decried the "grotesque" global inequality of vaccine distribution.
"In January, I said that the world was on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure unless urgent steps were taken to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference.
<p> "The inequitable distribution of vaccines is not just a moral outrage, it's also economically and epidemiologically self-defeating." <br/> —WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus"We have the means to avert this failure," he said, "but it's shocking how little has been done to avert it." </p><p> The gap in vaccine distribution, said Tedros, ultimately hurts all nations' effort to defeat the virus. </p><p> "The inequitable distribution of vaccines is not just a moral outrage," said Tedros, "it's also economically and epidemiologically self-defeating." </p><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"> <iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1374268040116850689" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-0" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1374268040116850689&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651184377%23publish&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 551px; height: 819px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"> </iframe> </div><p> "As long as the virus continues to circulate anywhere, people will continue to die, trade and travel will continue to be disrupted, and the economic recovery will be further delayed," the WHO chief said. </p><p> An analysis from <em> Agence France-Presse</em> <a href="https://www.france24.com/en/health/20210322-covid-19-who-slams-grotesque-growing-global-vaccine-inequity" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">puts</a> the inequality in stark terms: </p><blockquote> Some 56 percent of the doses have been administered in high-income countries accounting for 16 percent of the global population. <br/> Just 0.1 percent have been administered in the 29 lowest-income countries, home to nine percent of the global population. </blockquote><p> "The toll in Africa," the <em>New York Times</em> <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/22/world/africa/africa-vaccine-inequality-covid.html" target="_blank">reported</a> Tuesday, "could be especially profound." Though it has 17% of the global population, the continent "has administered roughly 2 percent of the vaccine doses given globally." </p><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"> <iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1374401660756271108" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-1" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1374401660756271108&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651184377%23publish&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 551px; height: 456px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"> </iframe> </div><p> Putting focus on Kenya, one of the countries relying on the WHO-backed vaccine distribution scheme known as COVAX, the <em>Times</em> said that cases there are "soaring," and gave a sobering projection: </p><blockquote> Even under the best of circumstances, the country is expecting to inoculate only 30 percent of its people, or about 16 million out of almost 50 million, by the middle of 2023. When the rest of the population will get their shots is anybody's guess. </blockquote><p> Tedros, in his remarks Monday, pointed to AstraZeneca and said it's "the only company that has committed to not profiting from its Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic" and praised it for having licensed vaccine technology to other companies. While concerns have been raised about AstraZeneca's vaccine causing blood-clotting in some people, the WHO said it has been shown to be safe and approved its use. </p><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"> <iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1374098890207731721" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-2" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-2&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1374098890207731721&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651184377%23publish&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 551px; height: 381px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"> </iframe> </div><p> Some public health experts, including Tedros, and progressive groups like the People's Vaccine Alliance have been calling for a suspension in the World Trade Organization's intellectual property rules to allow other companies to produce the vaccine and thus widen the scope and scale of doses. </p><p> But, as the <em>Times</em> <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/21/world/vaccine-patents-us-eu.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">reported</a> Monday, "Governments have resisted." </p><blockquote> By partnering with drug companies, Western leaders bought their way to the front of the line. But they also ignored years of warnings—and explicit calls from the World Health Organization—to include contract language that would have guaranteed doses for poor countries or encouraged companies to share their knowledge and the patents they control.<br/> "It was like a run on toilet paper. Everybody was like, 'Get out of my way. I'm gonna get that last package of Charmin,'" said Gregg Gonsalves, a Yale epidemiologist. "We just ran for the doses."</blockquote><p> A proposal from South Africa and India and backed by scores of other nations <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2B32P9" target="_blank">urges</a> a waiver in the WTO rule, but richer nations, including the U.S and U.K., <a href="https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/03/11/peoplesvaccine-day-action-calls-big-pharma-drop-patents" target="_blank">blocked</a> a measure to do exactly that earlier this month. </p><script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script><div class="twitter-tweet twitter-tweet-rendered" style="display: flex; max-width: 550px; width: 100%; margin-top: 10px; margin-bottom: 10px;"><iframe allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" class="" data-tweet-id="1374384696394575874" frameborder="0" id="twitter-widget-3" scrolling="no" src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-3&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1374384696394575874&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rawstory.com%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651184377%23publish&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="position: static; visibility: visible; width: 551px; height: 651px; display: block; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></div><p><a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/world-56465395" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">According to</a> <em>BBC News</em>, citing a leaked copy of the negotiating text of a WHO resolution, "wealthy nations... are pushing back on provisions in international law" to help poorer nations produce more vaccines. From the news outlet:</p><blockquote>The WHO does not have the authority to sidestep patents—but it is trying to bring countries together to find a way to bolster vaccine supplies.<br/>The discussions include using provisions in international law to get around patents and helping countries to have the technical ability to make them.<br/>But the drug industry argues that eroding patents would hinder its ability to invest in future treatments for Covid and other illnesses.<br/>Earlier this month, representatives of the U.S. drug industry wrote to U.S. President Joe Biden to share their concerns.<br/></blockquote><p>But that sharing of vaccine knowledge is a crucial competent of ending vaccine inequality and thus the global pandemic, according to a call released last week backed by over 1000 scientists and public health experts.</p><p>"We must use vaccines this year to control the pandemic around the entire world, not just in a few high-income countries," they <a href="https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2021/03/17/covid-19-a-call-for-global-vaccine-equity/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">wrote</a>. </p><p>"In a world where there are enormous inequalities," they wrote, "Covid vaccinations offer us the opportunity to provide everyone globally, regardless of income, race, or nationality, <em>immunological equity</em> to be protected from SARS-CoV-2."</p><p>U.K.-based organization Global Justice Now issued a similar message on Tuesday.</p><p>"The covid-19 pandemic will not be over for us until it is over for everyone," the group <a href="https://twitter.com/GlobalJusticeUK/status/1374343421029015554" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a>.</p><p>"We can end the Covid-19 pandemic this year," the group said. "But pharma giants are standing in the way."</p> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script>
There's one organization to blame for creating a nation of sociopaths
March 23, 2021
Right on the heels of last week's horrific shooting spree by a 21-year-old at three Atlanta-area Asian day spas that left eight dead comes another mass murder, this time with a death toll of 10 at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store. The suspect, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was reportedly armed with an AR-15. While everyone waits for an apparent motive (officials said an investigation would not take fewer than five days to complete) one thing is absolutely certain: Little will be done to address the primary cause of mass shootings. The ease with which any random man with an inchoate grievance can pick up a gun and rapidly snuff out the lives of strangers to make himself feel powerful will remain unchecked.
That's not because Americans oppose stricter gun control laws. In fact, around 90% of Americans polled consistently support background checks for all gun sales. But when House Democrats introduced a bill earlier this month making background checks universal, all but eight Republicans voted against it. And forget about even turning this bill into law. The filibuster's continued existence makes it impossible to get it past Republican obstruction in the Senate.
<p>The grim reality is that the entire nation is in the thrall to a minority of extremely insecure mostly white men who, drunk on decades of NRA-fueled propaganda, have decided that having the ability to commit mass murder at a moment's notice is a crucial component of <a href="https://www.salon.com/2015/07/07/the_plague_of_angry_white_men_how_racism_gun_culture_toxic_masculinity_are_poisoning_america_in_tandem/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">maintaining their manhood</a> against the ever-encroaching threats from <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/03/04/mr-potato-head-dr-seuss-and-trans-kids-how-democrats-are-already-letting-republicans-win-in-2022/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">de-gendered Potato Heads</a> and <a href="https://www.salon.com/2018/04/22/how-the-u-s-became-troll-nation-from-gamergate-to-the-rise-of-trump/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">lady video game players</a>. Most of these men claim exoneration because they don't personally grab one of their many overpriced killing machines to lay waste to a grocery store or high school. Grotesquely, some even use these mass shootings to indulge in public fantasies about how they would totally stop an active shooter, though somehow they never seem to actually get around to doing it. But ultimately, <a href="https://www.salon.com/2019/09/03/texas-republicans-love-their-guns-and-simply-dont-care-about-the-body-count/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">they've become complacent</a> in the face of mass murder from decades of being told by right-wing media that there's a binary choice between preventing murder and watching Michelle Obama personally run off with their testicles in her handbag. Worse, the right has cultivated an overall suspicion of the very concept of concern for the lives of others at all. </p><p><a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/trump-cant-get-his-supporters-to-take-the-vaccine-but-doctors-can/2021/03/18/ae96c2da-8820-11eb-82bc-e58213caa38e_story.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Pollster Frank Luntz recently held a focus group of vaccine-hesitant Republicans</a>, and one of the justifications offered for refusing to get the vaccine was chilling precisely because the defiance was conveyed so matter-of-factly: "We are not all in this together."</p><p>The comment really cut to the heart of the cultivated stance of sociopathy that has fueled the GOP for decades now. There is much that conservatives think is owed to them, like the icons of <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/03/04/mr-potato-head-dr-seuss-and-trans-kids-how-democrats-are-already-letting-republicans-win-in-2022/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">their childhood such as Mr. Potato Head or Dr. Seuss</a> to never change with the times, or <a href="https://www.salon.com/2019/02/22/yes-give-the-ghostbusters-back-to-the-fans-of-the-2016-film-that-is/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">for Ghostbusters to never be female</a>, or to never have to press 1 for English nor ever see a Black athlete kneel instead of stand during the national anthem. </p> <p><strong><em>Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to her newsletter <a href="https://salon.us8.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=71cb3e8a6e9639c81023cd427&id=2327d11e12" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Standing Room Only</a>.</em></strong></p> <p>But when it comes to what they owe others, their answer is all too often less than nothing.</p><p>Indeed, all we hear is that it's an assault on their alleged "freedom" to allow their neighbors the ability to go about simple tasks of life without fear of being gunned down by some idiot who is still mad that Becky the cheerleader didn't want to go to the homecoming dance with him. </p><p>Blame the NRA and the gun lobby in general.</p><p>For decades, the gun industry has been threatened by declining sales, due to the fact that they sell expensive gear that almost no one in the modern world has any real need to own. Rather than closing up shop or shifting to making stuff people actually could use, such as fidget spinners or iPhone accessories, the gun industry shaped its marketing around<a href="https://www.salon.com/2016/06/13/overcompensation_nation_its_time_to_admit_that_toxic_masculinity_drives_gun_violence/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> the sexist </a>and <a href="https://www.salon.com/2016/06/14/fear_racism_and_hatred_why_the_gun_industry_makes_so_much_money_off_mass_shootings/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">racist impulses</a> of the worst people in the nation. So while fewer people overall are buying guns, <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/sep/20/gun-ownership-america-firearms-super-owners" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">this shrinking minority end up building small arsenals,</a> trying to stifle their own insecurities with ever more gun purchases. And the gun lobby, aided by a massive right-wing propaganda machine, has convinced them that anyone who questions the wisdom of gun mania is clearly coming for your "freedom". </p><p>The right-wing belief that "freedom" depends on others having to die for pointless reasons now manifests in all sorts of ways. It can be seen in the resistance to even the most reasonable efforts to fight climate change because heaven forbid you have to get a slightly different kind of light bulb so that your grandchildren can enjoy living on a planet that isn't beset by biblical levels of natural disasters. Or the temper tantrum over Obamacare, which was largely fueled by a willingness to let other people die rather than run even the smallest risk that your doctor's appointment might have to be scheduled a week later. And lately, it has manifested in the right-wing whining over wearing masks in grocery stores or being asked to vaccinate, because the idea that others must die to spare them the slightest inconvenience is a bedrock belief of modern conservatism.</p><p>The frustrating thing is that, as that 90% support for background checks shows, even most Republican voters aren't completely disdainful for the concepts of the common good or the notion that others have a right to live. Many of them wear masks without much complaint, recycle their trash, and stopped whining about seatbelt laws decades ago. But the Republican Party is controlled by its most extreme elements, in no small part because huge swaths of white America have decided that it's better to let utterly sociopathic politicians be their leaders than to even consider voting for a Democrat. So, whatever their personal preferences on gun control or public health might be, Republican voters end up participating in a system where human life is treated as less valuable than some yahoo's right to own as many boom boom machines as he feels is necessary to distract him from the lingering fear that he'll never be a real man. </p> <p><strong><em>Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to her newsletter <a href="https://salon.us8.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=71cb3e8a6e9639c81023cd427&id=2327d11e12" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Standing Room Only</a>.</em></strong></p> <p>It's hard not to feel helpless in the face of seemingly no change in the face of one mass murder after another. In the aftermath of this Boulder shooting, it was swiftly revealed that <a href="https://news.yahoo.com/nra-bragged-blocking-boulder-ar-040000858.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">the city had tried to ban the kind of assault rifle </a>used to take 10 people's lives, but that a district judge had sided with the NRA to shoot the regulation down.</p><p>The power cultivated by the NRA and their small but loud minority of supporters feels insurmountable at times. But it is not time to give up and just accept that regular mass murder is an unchangeable part of American life. <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/01/15/nra-files-for-bankruptcy-after-new-york-state-attorney-general-seeks-to-divide-gun-group_partner/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">The NRA has been thankfully hobbled by New York investigations into their massive corruption</a>. While public opinion is still not where it needs to be on gun control, there is growing support for at least some regulations that could do some good. And, as the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan shows, <a href="https://www.salon.com/2021/03/11/how-democrats-successfully-silenced-republican-opposition-to-bidens-covid-relief-bill/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">sometimes there are political shifts that allow previously unthinkable legislation to pass</a>.</p><p>It will take hard work and organizing to continue pressuring both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, but the gun industry is not invincible. We can live in a country where it's safe to buy a frozen pizza without getting shot in the head. We just have to keep pushing for it. </p>
