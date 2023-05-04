Drew Barrymore drops out of hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards in support of writers strike
Drew Barrymore attends the 2022 Paramount Upfront at 666 Madison Avenue on May 18, 2022, in New York City. - Michael Loccisano/Getty Images North America/TNS

Drew Barrymore will no longer be hosting the upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards in support of the ongoing writers strike. However, she agreed to host next year’s ceremony. Variety first reported Barrymore’s decision. “I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” Barrymore said in a statement. “Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will ...