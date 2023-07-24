Driver tells cops he didn't know $700K was stashed in his car
(Shutterstock.com)

A Louisiana man was pulled over by police who confiscated $700,000 that was found in his car, but the man claims he had no idea the money was there, WBRZ reported.

In a social media post, Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver was from Los Angeles.

When WBRZ reached out to the department to inquire why the money was confiscated and why the man was pulled over, police replied that the investigation was ongoing, but then took down the social media post.

