Drought in England, fires rage in France as heatwave persists

(Corrects date in dateline) By Stephane Mahe and Manuel Ausloos SAINT-MAGNE, France (Reuters) -Firefighters from across Europe came to France's rescue on Friday to battle a massive wildfire, while fire also raged in Portugal and parts of England faced a severe drought, as successive heatwaves renewed the focus on climate change risks. Much of Europe has faced weeks of baking temperatures that have also depleted water levels of the Rhine River in Germany and seen the source of Britain's River Thames dry up further downstream than in previous years. High temperatures and a worsening drought brou...