Duggar 'cult' encouraged abuse, ex-members say: 'We were taught our bodies don't belong to us'

Other members of the right-wing religious group the Duggar family are linked to say the fundamentalist sect was responsible for "a lot of abuse."

Josh Duggar, the eldest son of the family featured in TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" reality show, was arrested last month on child pornography charges, years after allegations of molesting his sisters and another girl when he was a teenager, but others involved in the faith-based Advanced Training Institute say they're not surprised, reported the New York Post.

"A lot of abuse occurred," said former ATI member Lara Smith. "With [abusers like] Josh, the whole environment set him up for success in his disgustingness."

Smith's Southern Baptist parents started using ATI principles and attending seminars by the group's umbrella organization, Institute in Basic Life Principles, when she was 12 years old, and soon she was traveling from suburban Houston to "serve" at training centers in Oklahoma, Indianapolis and Michigan.

She alleges that a staffer sexually assaulted her at one of the centers, which were set up by organization founder Bill Gothard, when she was 17 years old.

"We were taught our bodies don't belong to us," said Smith, now 35. "They belong to God, and so in that realm, anything that happens, God wants it to happen."


Another former participant, Heather Heath, agrees with Smith that ATI and IBLP are a cult, and they recalled "wisdom searches" at the training centers where girls were expected to reveal their sins -- which included being victims of sexual assault.

"If we had been assaulted, we had to confess what we did that brought the assault on us," Heath said, recalling when another girl confessed that her older brother had abused her. "She was like, 'No good Christian man will marry me because I'm not a virgin.' I was like, 'No, it is not not your fault if someone else hurt you.,' and then I got locked in my room to pray about that, because I was wrong."

The organization encouraged group leaders to place responsibility for sexual assault on victims for "defrauding" their abuser through "immodest dress, indecent exposure, being out from protection of our parents," and some IBLP teachings may have discouraged victims from reporting abuse outside their family because of the group's "umbrella of protection."

"As long as you're under [your] umbrella, the rain" — sin and temptation — "can't touch you," said Heath, now 33.

The group taught children that disobeying their parents carried lifelong risks, which made every decision crippling.

"Every decision we encounter in life was basically a heaven-or-hell decision," Smith said.

Both women and their parents have left the group, although Heath's father still follows some teachings, but they carry lasting scars.

"My sense of bodily autonomy is still really messed up," Smith said. "To this day, there's people like me who aren't totally convinced we were abused. But we were."