Watch: Estranged husband crashes a dump truck into his wife's house amid contentious divorce

A Los Angeles man rammed a dump truck into his estranged wife's home, smashing through parked cars on the street in the process, as part of a messy divorce proceeding, KABC reported.

The man's wife, Patricia Dunn, told KABC that she now fears for her life after he attacked her house with such a massive vehicle.

"A man under that kind of rage — who's to say what he might do?" said Dunn, who explained that her husband appeared to be targeting her bedroom with the truck. "He was trying to kill me. He really was."

The home sustained large dents, as well as significant damage to the metal fencing around the property.

READ MORE: Maddow recaps what we know about New Mexico MAGA Republican accused of orchestrating shootings at Dems' houses

"The incident happened Sunday afternoon in the area of 107th Street and Normandie Avenue, in South LA's Westmont neighborhood," said the report. "Patricia says her husband drove by the home three times. First he came by in a Chevy Impala and crashed into the home while she was inside. He returned in a dump truck and did more damage, then came back in the Impala again."

Dunn says she is now filing a restraining order against her estranged husband.

According to the report, police were slow to respond to the scene because the initial report was made as a traffic accident and not a domestic assault.

Watch the video below or at this link.