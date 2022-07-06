Coroner closes file on man feared killed by plastic shredding machine: report

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is closing its investigation into a bizarre missing person case in South Carolina, Fox Carolina reported Wednesday.

Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon, 20, was last early on May 5 as he worked the night shift at Industrial Recycling & Recovery plant in Greer.

He was reportedly atop a plastic shredder when he went missing.

The coroner's office says the shredding machine was examined four times.

READ: Renowned trophy hunter shot dead and left on the side of the road in South Africa: police

"They said the third search is when the material was found under the conveyor belt by a detective. After tests, the material tested positive for human blood. They also said it is consistent with human fat, small pieces of bone and skin particles, and detectives also recovered about 2 ounces of blood," Fox Carolina reported.

However, the company reportedly kept running the machine after Gordon disappeared.

"The company reported to the sheriff’s office that around 60,000 pounds of plastic material had been processed between the time Gordon was noticed missing and the first time investigators arrived to inspect the machine," WSPA reported.

The coroner has informed the victim's family of what comes next.

READ: James Comey and Andrew McCabe were hit by extremely rare 'random' IRS audits after Trump called for their prosecution: report

“We have contacted the family and recycling operation about this matter. We are unable to issue a conventional death certificate in this matter. State regulations require another remedy for the family to get closure because there is nobody. The family has been made aware of the process," the coroner's office said in a statement to Fox Carolina.

The South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the presumed death, WYFF reported.