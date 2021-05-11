Elderly man dies after being punched by Dunkin' Donuts worker who he allegedly called a racial slur
Corey Pujols booking photo.

A Florida Dunkin' Donuts employee has been charged after he punched a customer for allegedly calling him a racist slur, causing the customer to later die, Fox13 reports.

According to police, the 77-year-old victim became upset about the lack of service at the drive-thru and was asked by employees to leave. Instead, he parked his car and entered the store and got into an argument with 27-year-old employee Corey Pujols. Investigators say the victim called Pujols a racial slur, and then repeated the slur when Pujols challenged him to do so.

Pujols, who is Black, then allegedly punched the victim in the jaw, knocking him out and causing him to fall and hit his head. The victim died at the hospital two days later. Pujols was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly adult.

"[Corey] was a good guy, he used to open Dunkin' every morning. He'd offer us free coffee, we'd help with the trash. It's just surprising he would be the one to do something like this," one Florida resident, who was acquainted with both men, told WFLA. He added that the victim was a veteran who "was getting up there in age" and "having issues."