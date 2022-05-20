FBI agent provides new evidence bolstering Trump special counsel's case against Clinton lawyer

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that an FBI agent provided new evidence bolstering the claim of Trump-backed special counsel John Durham against a former lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016.

"A former F.B.I. official testified on Thursday that when he met in 2016 with Michael Sussmann, a lawyer with ties to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, Mr. Sussmann told him that he had come to the F.B.I. on his own," reported Katie Benner. "The testimony bolsters the case brought by the special counsel, John H. Durham, against Mr. Sussmann, who has been accused of lying about his reason for bringing his suspicions to the F.B.I. about a possible secret communications channel between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, a Russian financial firm with ties to the Kremlin."

"The case centers on whether Mr. Sussmann sought to conceal his ties to Mrs. Clinton in the meeting with the F.B.I., so as not to seem as if he were coming for partisan reasons on behalf of a political opponent of Donald J. Trump," said the report. "While the Sussmann case is a narrow false statement charge, Mr. Durham’s filings have broadly insinuated that the Clinton campaign tried to get the F.B.I. to investigate Mr. Trump over his ties with Russia, and to persuade reporters to write stories about the matter."

Durham made the indictment after a lengthy investigation at the request of former Trump Attorney General William Barr into the origins of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which Trump has baselessly called a "witch hunt" against him.

The Sussman case not withstanding, Durham's probe has hit a number of roadblocks.

Earlier this month, a federal judge recently limited the types of evidence that can be brought against Sussman by federal prosecutors. Additionally, Durham himself has sought to debunk far-right interpretations of his court filings, including outlets that falsely claimed he was alleging Clinton's campaign paid to spy on Trump White House servers.

