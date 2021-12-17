Jan. 6 rally organizer turned over ‘wealth of evidence’ to select committee: attorney

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol received a "wealth of information" from a Jan. 6 rally organizer who is cooperating with the investigation after growing disillusioned with Donald Trump.

"A key organizer of the January 6th rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol says former President Trump is ultimately to blame for the riot. Dustin Stockton testified this week before the House committee investigating the attack, and CNN reports that before meeting with the committee, Stockton's lawyer, Josh Nass, told reporters his client has text messages and emails with people 'very senior in the former president's orbit' and with members of Congress that he would turn over to the committee Tuesday," CNN's John Berman reported.

Stockman arrived to his deposition with a binder of documents.

"What did your client turn over on Tuesday?" Berman asked Nass.



WATCH: 'Stop the Steal' organizer tells CNN 'the buck's got to stop with Trump' when it comes to Capitol riots

"My client turned over a wealth of documents, communications in the form of email correspondence, text messages and other modes of communication," Nass replied. "This is a wealth of evidence that I think the committee found illuminating. I think it is going to assist them greatly in their ultimate quest to get to the bottom of who the true culprits were behind the awful, awful tragic events of January 6th."

Nass declined to name names when asked about who his client was communicating with.

"But I will tell you that Mark Meadows, for one, I believe, has reason to be concerned, not only for having been found in contempt and justifiably so for defying the subpoena, but also because my client was incredibly concerned, okay, in the days and even weeks leading up to the 6th about the lack of organization, about," Nass said before being interrupted by Berman.

"Did your client have direct contact -- did your client have direct contact with Mark Meadows?" Berman asked.

READ MORE: ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ of MAGA world are furious at Trump — and ‘not afraid’ to testify to Jan 6 committee

"For organizational purposes, I can tell you that all communications were going through Amy Kremer as the conduit. My client was getting assurances from Ms. Kremer about her communications with Meadows and others in the White House," Nass said.

Kremer, the chair of Women for America First (WFAF), has been subpoenaed by the select committee. Her daughter and the committee's executive director, Kylie Kremer, has also been subpoenaed.

Nass went on to say his client warned about Ali Abdul Akbar, also known as Ali Alexander, who has additionally been subpoenaed by the committee.

Watch:





