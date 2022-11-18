Capitol rioter who sought Trump's 'approval' sentenced for role in Jan. 6
Dustin Thompson

A U.S. Capitol rioter who told jurors he was "following presidential orders" by stealing a liquor bottle and a coat rack was sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Dustin Thompson was convicted on six charges in April and sentenced Friday to three years in federal prison, but he received credit for nearly seven months he has already served and will spend more than two years in behind bars, reported NBC News.

"You didn't love America that day," said senior U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton during sentencing.

Thompson, who is college educated, told jurors that he was seeking the former president's "respect" and "approval" when he stormed inside the Capitol, and the judge said he didn't understand how Trump's supporters could be "gullible enough to accept a lie and act on that lie."

A filing by Thompson's lawyer told the court that he was working with a cult deprogrammer and had been confronted with facts that debunked the former president's "election fraud" lies and learned how he had been indoctrinated through "psychological manipulation."

