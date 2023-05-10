'He was frightened': E. Jean Carroll taunts Trump for his no-show at trial
(Kena Betancur/AFP)

Speaking to CNN on Wednesday morning after securing a $5 million judgment in her civil battery and defamation case against former President Donald Trump, writer E. Jean Carroll took a victory lap — and said that Trump didn't show up at trial because he was too scared.

"There is sort of a feeling of victory, that at last somebody has held him accountable in a courtroom," said Carroll. "So it's such a mash of overwhelming emotions, it's hard to put into words."

"What about appeals?" asked anchor Poppy Harlow. "We heard the president say they will appeal. ...What would the grounds be when the Trump team didn't present a defense and he didn't step foot in that courtroom? Your perspective?"

"We heard Donald Trump say on the tape that the judge went out of his way to be unfair," said Carroll's attorney Roberta Kaplan. "Actually, the opposite is true. He went out of his way to be fair to Donald Trump. He gave him multiple opportunities to show up in the courtroom and testify, and Donald Trump decided not to. There are no issues in this case on appeal. They'll make them, but there are no serious issues on appeal."

"If Trump had come — well, first, do you wish he had come?" asked Harlow. "What would you have said?"

"Yeah, I did," said Carroll. "I would have loved to see Robbie put him on the stand. I just would have loved it. If you have seen any portions of the deposition, that was Robbie doing the questions. It would have been a glorious moment. However, I think he was frightened. I think he was frightened. I think he was frightened of her."

