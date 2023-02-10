E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump will testify at upcoming NYC rape and sex assault trial
E. Jean Carroll in the New York State Supreme Court on March, 4, 2020.. - Alec Tabak/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — E. Jean Carroll and Donald Trump plan to testify against each other at upcoming civil trial, in which the writer is suing the former president for sexual battery and defamation, according to new court filings. Both are listed as the first potential witness their lawyers will call to the witness stand at the trial starting April 25 in legal papers filed late Thursday. Trump’s lawyers also plan to call CNN host Anderson Cooper, New York Magazine editor David Haskell, and Carroll’s friends, whom she claims she confided in about the alleged assault. Carroll plans to call many of her clo...