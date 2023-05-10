E. Jean Carroll told Trump’s lawyer, ‘He did it and you know it,’ after trial victory

E. Jean Carroll leaves the Southern District of New York Court in Manhattan on April 26, 2023. - Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — E. Jean Carroll didn’t hold back her true feelings to Donald Trump’s lawyer after a jury found his client liable for sexually abusing and defaming her. “He did it — and you know it,” the longtime advice columnist said she told Joe Tacopina on Tuesday as he shook her hand and congratulated her team on winning the case. Carroll, who dedicated the verdict to “every woman who has suffered because she was not believed,” on Wednesday said she was still digesting the significance of her win. “There’s sort of a feeling of victory. That at last somebody has held him accountable in a courtroo...