E. Jean Carroll will attend civil rape trial against Trump

E. Jean Carroll in the New York State Supreme Court on March, 4, 2020.. - Alec Tabak/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — Writer E. Jean Carroll on Tuesday said she would attend her civil rape case against Donald Trump going on trial next week in Manhattan — but the former president hasn’t said yet if he’ll be there. In a court filing, Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan said she would be present throughout the trial starting April 25. Trump must tell the court whether he plans to be there by Thursday. Typically, defense lawyers advise defendants to attend their trial as their presence sits better with jurors. Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina declined to comment or say whether Trump had yet made up his mind abo...